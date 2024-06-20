Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:AFT)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:AFT opened at $14.67 on Thursday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $15.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

