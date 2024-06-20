Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:AFT)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Down 1.7 %
NYSE:AFT opened at $14.67 on Thursday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $15.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
