Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Moody National Bank Trust Division’s 3rd Largest Position

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,242 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.0% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Apple by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,579,495 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,605,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,576 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its stake in Apple by 2.6% during the third quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 240,201 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $41,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in Apple by 77.1% during the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 1,890 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.4% during the third quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 135.7% during the third quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $214.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $220.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Erste Group Bank raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.