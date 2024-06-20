Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.8% of Peoples Bank KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,912,466,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 14,395.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,700,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $136,119,470,000 after acquiring an additional 70,212,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,064,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $253,766,929,000 after acquiring an additional 18,067,216 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,430,190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,815,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331,439 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,388,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.06.

Apple Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $214.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.57. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $220.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

