Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.93.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:ARIS opened at $14.27 on Thursday. Aris Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $828.96 million, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.43 million. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.73%. Equities analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Aris Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 58.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aris Water Solutions

In other Aris Water Solutions news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 107,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $1,797,300.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,156,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aris Water Solutions news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $1,019,547.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,016,344.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 107,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $1,797,300.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,963 shares in the company, valued at $9,156,883.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aris Water Solutions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Aris Water Solutions by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Aris Water Solutions by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Aris Water Solutions by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 235,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

About Aris Water Solutions

(Get Free Report

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

