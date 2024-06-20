Ark (ARK) Price Tops $0.60 on Top Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. Ark has a market cap of $109.75 million and approximately $17.96 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00000916 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000885 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000683 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001584 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 181,600,754 coins and its circulating supply is 181,600,340 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

