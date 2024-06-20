Ashtead Group plc (AHT) to Issue Dividend of $0.89 on September 10th

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.16. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:AHT opened at GBX 5,424 ($68.92) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1,862.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,710.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,432.35. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,437 ($56.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,180 ($78.53).

AHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,800 ($86.40) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,150 ($78.14) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($83.86) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,300 ($67.34) to GBX 5,100 ($64.80) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,970.63 ($63.16).

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

