Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Shares Gap Up to $18.22

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.22, but opened at $18.62. Astronics shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 27,980 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATRO. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Astronics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.92.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.14). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $185.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Astronics Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Astronics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Astronics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Astronics by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Astronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Astronics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

