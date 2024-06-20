ATI Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (NYSE:ATI)

Get ATI alerts:

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for ATI in a report released on Sunday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for ATI’s current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ATI’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

ATI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ATI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of ATI stock opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.37. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12. ATI has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $62.44.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATI

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of ATI by 73.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ATI by 294.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

