Atlas Brown Inc. Acquires 85 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,704 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.0% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on META. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total transaction of $248,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,843. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total transaction of $248,430.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,843. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $15,498,965.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 391,071 shares of company stock worth $192,834,857. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $499.49 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.38 and a twelve month high of $531.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $479.79 and its 200 day moving average is $445.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

