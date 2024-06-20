Atlas Brown Inc. Has $2.52 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,562 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 411.6% during the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,663,976,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443,257 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,938,647,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $459,245,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8,681.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,349,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $302,445,000 after buying an additional 3,311,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,859,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,014,861,000 after buying an additional 2,384,407 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.29.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $101.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.45 and a 200-day moving average of $104.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

