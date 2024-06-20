Atlas Brown Inc. Has $315,000 Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Atlas Brown Inc. lowered its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,921,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,894,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,471 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $852,288,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,696.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 518,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,344,000 after buying an additional 489,350 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 684,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,589,000 after buying an additional 335,717 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26,852.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,920,000 after acquiring an additional 274,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD opened at $274.70 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.71. The company has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APD shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

