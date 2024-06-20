Atlas Brown Inc. Has $4.81 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,685 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.8% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,489 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,174,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 121,549 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,925,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $182.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $191.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.78 and its 200-day moving average is $170.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.