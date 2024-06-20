Atlas Brown Inc. Purchases 2,005 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG opened at $176.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.83 and a 1 year high of $182.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,958 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,553. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

