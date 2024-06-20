Atlas Brown Inc. Purchases Shares of 705 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $435.00 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $436.94. The stock has a market cap of $154.29 billion, a PE ratio of 78.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $395.37 and a 200 day moving average of $376.97.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.67.

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,456.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

