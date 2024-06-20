Atlas Brown Inc. Takes $228,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $154.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.38. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $249.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.40, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.