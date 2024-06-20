AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.54.

AT&T Stock Up 2.2 %

T opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. AT&T has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $129.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,994,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,999,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,484,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,328,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,873 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,158,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,237 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $1,118,288,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

