Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,446 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $17,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 159.7% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,496 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 15,062 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $1,194,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,555 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,561,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.42.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,418,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $1,443,835.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,662.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,714,162 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $244.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.12. The firm has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $279.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

