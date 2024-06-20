Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 69.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 166,430 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 385,734 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $43,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the software company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $244.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $279.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,418,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,501 shares of company stock worth $11,714,162 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upped their target price on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.42.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

