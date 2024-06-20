Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $275.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.65% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.42.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $244.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.65 and a 200-day moving average of $238.12. The firm has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,501 shares of company stock worth $11,714,162. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 449,470 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,936,000 after acquiring an additional 96,703 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 567.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Autodesk by 163.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,574 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,035,000 after purchasing an additional 38,196 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,727 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 66,727 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,377,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

