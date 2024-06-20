Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $244.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $100.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.53 and a 12-month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADP

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.