Avalanche (AVAX) Market Capitalization Tops $11.04 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $28.07 or 0.00042583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion and $20.87 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00008173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00013069 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010510 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 442,746,697 coins and its circulating supply is 393,400,327 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

