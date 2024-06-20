Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) PT Raised to $175.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $155.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.42% from the company’s previous close.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $140.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.14. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $93.77 and a 12 month high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.55 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 22.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.