AXS Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (BATS:WUGI) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of AXS Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (BATS:WUGI – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.30 and last traded at $71.12. 6,606 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $70.68.
AXS Esoterica NextG Economy ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $35.61 million, a PE ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.80.
About AXS Esoterica NextG Economy ETF
The Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (WUGI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global companies involved in the 5G-enabled digital economy. WUGI was launched on Mar 31, 2020 and is managed by AXS Investments.
