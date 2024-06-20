AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Earns Buy Rating from Truist Financial

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $57.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AZEK from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

AZEK opened at $46.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.99. AZEK has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.91.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $597,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,208,310.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $597,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,444 shares in the company, valued at $49,208,310.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,071,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,859,000 after purchasing an additional 241,752 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 245.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 50,158 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

