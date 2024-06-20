B. Riley Boosts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $300.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at B. Riley from $255.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.84.

Applied Materials Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $247.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $249.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.82 and its 200-day moving average is $191.68.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $554,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,500. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 96.6% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

