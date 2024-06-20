B. Riley Lowers Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Price Target to $3.00

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 280.76% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OVID. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush began coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovid Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.70.

Ovid Therapeutics Stock Performance

OVID opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $55.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.58. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a negative net margin of 10,691.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ovid Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVID. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 22.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

