Bank of America Increases Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $187.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $160.00 to $187.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s previous close.

CROX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Crocs from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on Crocs from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Crocs from $124.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.83.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $159.42 on Thursday. Crocs has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $161.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.62.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.77. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Crocs will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,771,642.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $1,427,615.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,184,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,771,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,178 shares of company stock worth $4,597,445 in the last three months. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Crocs by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Further Reading

