Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.57. 18,553 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 24,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.
Banxa Trading Down 1.7 %
The stock has a market cap of C$25.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.64, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.69.
Banxa Company Profile
Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows end users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT's using fiat currency. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.
