Bath Savings Trust Co Acquires New Shares in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. Northcoast Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.11.

CASY stock opened at $376.83 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.95 and a 1-year high of $389.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $331.76 and its 200-day moving average is $304.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.81%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

