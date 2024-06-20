Bath Savings Trust Co Buys New Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,649,916.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,649,916.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GEHC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $78.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.