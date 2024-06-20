Bath Savings Trust Co Has $291,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,642 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.9% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $605,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Target by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,819,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 130,179 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

TGT opened at $142.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.63. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. Target’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.11.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

