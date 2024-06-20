Bath Savings Trust Co Invests $206,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 340 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $685.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $687.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $619.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $573.44.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,425 shares of company stock worth $41,919,791 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.53.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

