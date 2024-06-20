Bath Savings Trust Co Purchases New Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.61.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $207.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $214.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.