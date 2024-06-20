Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 210 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 37,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $754,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 41,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total transaction of $1,826,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,958 shares of company stock worth $22,383,553 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $176.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.83 and a 52 week high of $182.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

