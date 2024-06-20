Bath Savings Trust Co Trims Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 703,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,882,000 after purchasing an additional 45,015 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 216,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,060,000 after purchasing an additional 131,460 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $167.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.39. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $176.20.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

