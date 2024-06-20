Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $2,944,816,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Kenvue by 576.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,472,000 after acquiring an additional 61,084,123 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kenvue by 4,057.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,745,000 after acquiring an additional 30,413,040 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Kenvue by 4,473.9% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 18,801,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,527,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kenvue by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 109,327,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,118,056 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KVUE opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.74. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Several brokerages have commented on KVUE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. HSBC upped their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

