Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $289.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $270.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.14. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $290.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Stories

