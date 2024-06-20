Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Prism Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 247,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after buying an additional 30,352 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 24,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,507,000.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.34. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

