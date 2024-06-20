Belrium Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6,892.19 Billion (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 20th. During the last seven days, Belrium has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Belrium has a total market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belrium token can currently be bought for about $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000689 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000594 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000655 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Belrium

Belrium (CRYPTO:BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Belrium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belrium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belrium using one of the exchanges listed above.

