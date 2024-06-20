Beyond (NYSE:BYON) & Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Head-To-Head Survey

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) and Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Beyond has a beta of 3.8, indicating that its share price is 280% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insight Enterprises has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beyond and Insight Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond $1.56 billion 0.40 -$307.84 million ($8.15) -1.69 Insight Enterprises $9.18 billion 0.73 $281.31 million $7.95 25.79

Profitability

Insight Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond. Beyond is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insight Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Beyond and Insight Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond -23.67% -32.05% -19.91% Insight Enterprises 3.23% 21.34% 6.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Beyond and Insight Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond 0 4 3 0 2.43 Insight Enterprises 0 2 1 0 2.33

Beyond currently has a consensus target price of $30.36, indicating a potential upside of 120.46%. Insight Enterprises has a consensus target price of $204.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.50%. Given Beyond’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Beyond is more favorable than Insight Enterprises.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.3% of Beyond shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Beyond shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Insight Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Insight Enterprises beats Beyond on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond



Beyond, Inc. operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand. The company provides its products and services through its e-commerce platform accessible through its mobile application, which includes bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. It also offers businesses advertising products or services on its website; Marketplace, a service that allows its partners to sell their products through third party sites; product sales to international customers using third party logistics providers; and Supplier Oasis, a singular integration point that enables partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as access multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. The company was formerly known as Overstock.com, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond, Inc. in November 2023. Beyond, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

About Insight Enterprises



Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making. It also provides software maintenance solutions that offers clients to obtain software upgrades, bug fixes, help desk, and other support services; vendor direct support services contracts; and cloud/software-as-a-service subscription products. In addition, the company designs, procures, deploys, implements, and manages solutions that combine hardware, software, and services to help businesses. It serves construction, esports, financial services, health care and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and restaurant, service providers, small to medium business, and travel and tourism industries. Insight Enterprises, Inc., was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

