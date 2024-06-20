Bhavesh Mistry Buys 35 Shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Bhavesh Mistry purchased 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 427 ($5.43) per share, for a total transaction of £149.45 ($189.90).
Bhavesh Mistry also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 29th, Bhavesh Mistry sold 13,286 shares of British Land stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.32), for a total value of £55,668.34 ($70,734.87).
- On Monday, April 15th, Bhavesh Mistry bought 40 shares of British Land stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 379 ($4.82) per share, for a total transaction of £151.60 ($192.63).
British Land Stock Performance
Shares of LON:BLND opened at GBX 424.20 ($5.39) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.47, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.53. British Land Company PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 287.30 ($3.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 446.80 ($5.68). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 407.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 390.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97.
British Land Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLND shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on British Land from GBX 469 ($5.96) to GBX 500 ($6.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 418 ($5.31) to GBX 460 ($5.84) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered British Land to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 432 ($5.49) to GBX 405 ($5.15) in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British Land currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 404 ($5.13).
British Land Company Profile
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
