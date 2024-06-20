Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays raised Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.90 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Bilibili stock opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.89. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.94.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $791.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.06 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 21.41%. Equities analysts expect that Bilibili will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bilibili by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Bilibili by 349.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Bilibili by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

