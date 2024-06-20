Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Receives $436.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $436.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIO shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total value of $104,024.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,994.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIO stock opened at $288.99 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a one year low of $261.59 and a one year high of $431.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $610.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.09 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 12.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

