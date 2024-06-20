Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Biogen were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Biogen by 105.1% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Biogen by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $317.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.50.

Biogen Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $223.65 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.44 and a 52-week high of $298.73. The stock has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.95 and a 200-day moving average of $229.15.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.