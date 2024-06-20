Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Down to $3.14

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.14, but opened at $3.02. Bitfarms shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 3,769,178 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BITF shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Northland Securities began coverage on Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bitfarms in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bitfarms from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.25 to $2.30 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.24% and a negative net margin of 64.06%. The firm had revenue of $50.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Bitfarms by 745.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,023,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 902,708 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Bitfarms by 58.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,969,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,681 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Shariaportfolio Inc. bought a new stake in Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,051,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

