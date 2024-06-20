BITICA COIN (BDCC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $724.06 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 20th. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 0% lower against the dollar. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $724.06 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00010940 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009340 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,047.42 or 1.00019278 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00012231 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005144 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00080598 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BDCC is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,109,334,579 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

