Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 763.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BX. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.65.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $122.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $87.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.40 and a 1-year high of $133.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.97.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

