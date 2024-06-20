Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. Sells 1,002 Shares

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $17,595.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,552.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance
Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $23.82.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.83%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 8,266.67%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BXMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.
About Blackstone Mortgage Trust
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.
