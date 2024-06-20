Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BGB opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $12.22.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

