BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $67.47 and last traded at $67.47. 810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.05.

BlueScope Steel Company Profile

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Coated Products Asia, Buildings and Coated Products North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

